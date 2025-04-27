Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 214 m²
There's a stop, shops. OOO "VSP real estate-invest"UNODC 193594828License of the Ministry of…
$115,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 250 m²
Contract number with the agency 26/2 from 2022-02-04
$90,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mahilyow, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go