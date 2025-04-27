Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

сommercial property
23
manufacture buildings
3
3 properties total found
Shop 34 m² in Asipovichy, Belarus
Shop 34 m²
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
Sales of the shopping pavilion. located in the area of FOK "Muscul", the BAM area in. Osipov…
$17,900
Leave a request
Shop 370 m² in Horki, Belarus
Shop 370 m²
Horki, Belarus
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale Store building `Sosed` (Ready operating business) with a separate entrance with a t…
$100,000
Leave a request
Shop 209 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 209 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Floor 1
Shop for sale in Bobruisk on Uritsky Street, 94B with an area of 208.8 m2. Good location in …
$138,000
Leave a request
