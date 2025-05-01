Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lyuban District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Lyuban District, Belarus

Lyuban
5
Urechcha
5
12 properties total found
3 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
$38,700
3 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
$42,900
3 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
$21,000
3 room apartment in Urechcha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Urechcha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
A 3-room apartment in the GP is offered for sale. Urechye Luban district, on the street. For…
$13,500
3 room apartment in Darasino, Belarus
3 room apartment
Darasino, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in a two-storey house on the first floor for renovation. …
$4,400
2 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/5
$26,900
3 room apartment in Urechcha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Urechcha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 3 apartments in GP. Ureche Lubansky district, on Lesnaya Street, 146. The apartment…
$21,000
2 room apartment in Urechcha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Urechcha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
Main characteristics:Location: The apartment is located in the picturesque and cozy village …
$12,990
2 room apartment in Urechcha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Urechcha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
$6,900
4 room apartment in Smolgava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smolgava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
$22,000
2 room apartment in Urechcha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Urechcha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2-room apartment in Luban district of Minsk region, Gp. Urechie St. Forest, 114. Th…
$8,500
2 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
$26,900
