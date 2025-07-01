Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lunnienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Hliadavicy, Belarus
House
Hliadavicy, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Location and infrastructure:Mostovo district Lunnensky with / s. The distance to Grodno is 3…
$174,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go