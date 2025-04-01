Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lukauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1957.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 41.9 sq.m, …
$4,500
Leave a request
House in Lukava, Belarus
House
Lukava, Belarus
Area 203 m²
$90,000
Leave a request
House in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Sale of a house box in Maloritsky district, Lukovsky s/s 194057Korobka residential building …
$7,500
Leave a request
House in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1980 1 floor General.SNB - 53.1 sq.m., General…
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
An apartment building in Maloritsky district. 1955 1 floor General.SNB - 60.9 sq.m., General…
$12,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes