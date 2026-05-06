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Restaurants for sale in Lida, Belarus

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Restaurant 246 m² in Lida, Belarus
Restaurant 246 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
In the very center of the city, in the park of culture and recreation there is an iteresque …
$220,000
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