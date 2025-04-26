Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Lida, Belarus

5 properties total found
Office 198 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 198 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/3
The capital brick building sells the second floor, a medical center. Convenient location in …
$114,000
Office 498 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 498 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 498 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial real estate is sold on the street. Krupskaya (agrod). This is a complex of garag…
$125,000
Office 43 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 43 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is an excellent spacious room for your business. This room is suitable both for a c…
$39,500
Office 8 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 8 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 8 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is for sale at Yaseneva Street. A great place to run your business. Currently r…
$105
Office 54 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 54 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
Sold space for your business. Free space.Excellent location. Located near the school, kinder…
$52,900
