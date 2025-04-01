Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lepiel District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lepiel District, Belarus

houses
5
7 properties total found
House in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
$10,000
House in Lyepyel, Belarus
House
Lyepyel, Belarus
Area 163 m²
$89,000
2 bedroom apartment in Borovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Borovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2-room apartment in a very picturesque place. Sanatorium and resort area, land of …
$16,500
House in Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 238 m²
A unique country house (farm) is sold on the shore of the Berezinsky Canal in a unique natur…
$55,000
2 room apartment in Borovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2-room apartment in a very picturesque place.Sanatorium and resort area, the edge o…
$16,500
House in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
$75,000
House in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
$14,900
