Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lepiel District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lepiel District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
$10,000
Leave a request
House in Lyepyel, Belarus
House
Lyepyel, Belarus
Area 163 m²
$89,000
Leave a request
House in Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 238 m²
A unique country house (farm) is sold on the shore of the Berezinsky Canal in a unique natur…
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
$14,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lepiel District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes