Houses with garage for sale in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 259 m²
New warm house with ready ground floor and modern communications ❤️ House with great potenti…
$119,900
Cottage in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 136 m²
For sale 2-storey comfortable cottage of laminated laminated timber in Novinka p. (district …
$345,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 151 m²
$33,500
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Milovida 89) 20 km from Moscow- 150 meters from the house la…
$14,000
Properties features in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus

