  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kurganski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
For sale a manor from a timber in Zabrodieu. Smolevichsky district, 50 km from MKAD.The plot…
$185,000
House in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Atmospheric historical place - for those who love silence. once from 1816 to 1853, this vill…
$9,000
House in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House for sale D. Studenko, Smolevichsky district, Moscow e.g. 45km from MKAD Minsk. The hou…
$18,000
