  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kurganski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Agro estate with a plot in the D. StrievoExcellent house with a bath and a large plot in a p…
$78,000
House in Kurganne, Belarus
House
Kurganne, Belarus
Area 133 m²
A house for sale in Kurganye, Smolevichy district. The house is located on a flat plot of 25…
$35,000
