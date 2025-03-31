Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale ❤️ Spacious, cozy two-bedroom apartment in the city of Kr…
$16,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
