Houses for sale in Krupki, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Strong brick house in Krupki ❤️Durable and reliable brick house with a total area of 115.9 s…
$33,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 310 m²
$74,900
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 72 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ For sale a reliable house with a flat plot in the village of Ve…
$16,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 54 m²
"Central Real Estate Agency"NDP 192036003License: No 02240/260, MJ RB, since 13.09.2013 An e…
$17,000
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 113 m²
House for sale in the promising city of Krupki - the best offer for a comfortable life and i…
$39,900
