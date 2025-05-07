Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Krupki, Belarus

houses
6
8 properties total found
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Strong brick house in Krupki ❤️Durable and reliable brick house with a total area of 115.9 s…
$33,000
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 46 m²
House in downtown Krupki ❤️House with garage and bath in the center of Krupki Address: Krupk…
$6,500
3 room apartment in Krupki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 3 rooms apartment in Krupki St. Chernyakhovsky house 17. Apartment with a large ar…
$47,000
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 48 m²
House in a well-maintained place ❤️ Realize your dream: a house for reconstruction in a calm…
$11,900
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 113 m²
House for sale in the promising city of Krupki - the best offer for a comfortable life and i…
$39,900
2 room apartment in Krupki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale ❤️ Spacious, cozy two-bedroom apartment in the city of Kr…
$16,500
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 310 m²
House for sale in the city of Krupki! (110 km from Moscow, Moscow direction).A well-groomed …
$69,900
House in Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
Area 54 m²
"Central Real Estate Agency"NDP 192036003License: No 02240/260, MJ RB, since 13.09.2013 An e…
$17,000
