Manufacture 54 m² in Krupki, Belarus
Manufacture 54 m²
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a production facility with a separate entrance in the center of Krupki. The prod…
$55,000
Commercial property 703 m² in Krupki, Belarus
Commercial property 703 m²
Krupki, Belarus
Area 703 m²
On sale industrial premises 703 meters with equipment 0.9 Ha plot ( right to rent for 50 yea…
Price on request
Shop 350 m² in Krupki, Belarus
Shop 350 m²
Krupki, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale store building 350 m2 in the city. Croupies Good location Video surveillance system…
$34,000
