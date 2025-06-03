Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kreuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial property 491 m² in Kreuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 491 m²
Kreuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 491 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a unique property! Location: Vauki village, Smorgon district, on the border of Minsk…
$25,000
Manufacture 491 m² in Kreuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 491 m²
Kreuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 491 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a unique property! Location: Vauki village, Smorgon district, on the border of Minsk…
$25,000
