Apartments for sale in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Apartment in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
$27,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Novaja Milca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Novaja Milca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
$19,900
2 room apartment in Krasnaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Krasnaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer the ideal option of a cozy two-room apartment in ag. Red, Gomel district on the str…
$35,000
Properties features in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

