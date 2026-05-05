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Restaurants for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

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Restaurant 398 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Restaurant 398 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 398 m²
Floor 1/2
The building of a children's cafe with a store in the property in the city of Kobrin, Brest …
$270,000
VAT
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