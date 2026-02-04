Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 196 m² in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 196 m²
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
"Paris is only 6 km away: House in Noviki – Your Idyllic Refuge" ____________________ In the…
$65,900
