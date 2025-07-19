Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kamianiucki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Kamieniuki, Belarus
Apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
Area 135 m²
Lot 8917. Part of the house in Belovezhskaya Forest.Call for more detailed informationOur cu…
$58,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go