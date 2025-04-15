Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Izski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Izski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Lycavicy, Belarus
Cottage
Lycavicy, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Modern house near a picturesque lake - an investment in the future and comfortSpacious two-s…
$52,800
Leave a request
House in Tarasavicy, Belarus
House
Tarasavicy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
In the most beautiful places of Belarus, in the Vilei district, in the Iga village council, …
$5,000
Leave a request
House in Izski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Izski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 210 m²
The ambitious author’s project is a manor complex in Korolevtsy (100 km from Minsk, Myadel d…
$43,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Izski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes