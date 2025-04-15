Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Izski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Cottage in Lycavicy, Belarus
Cottage
Lycavicy, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Modern house near a picturesque lake - an investment in the future and comfortSpacious two-s…
$52,800
House in Tarasavicy, Belarus
House
Tarasavicy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
In the most beautiful places of Belarus, in the Vilei district, in the Iga village council, …
$5,000
House in Izski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Izski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 210 m²
The ambitious author’s project is a manor complex in Korolevtsy (100 km from Minsk, Myadel d…
$43,500
