Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Iueuski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Iueuski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Iueuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Iueuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Hot offer! House for sale in Ivievsky p - no ( d. Krivichi ). The house is located almost on…
$6,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Iueuski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go