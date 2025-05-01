Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Iueuski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Iueuski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Iueuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Iueuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Hot offer! House for sale in Ivievsky p - no ( d. Krivichi ). The house is located almost on…
$6,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Iueuski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go