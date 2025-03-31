Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Kamsamolskaja, Belarus
House
Kamsamolskaja, Belarus
Area 84 m²
In one of the most comfortable agro-towns of Belarus, located in a picturesque place, in the…
$33,000
House in Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
A house for sale in the agro-town of Grozovo Kopilsky district. The house has oven heating. …
$3,800
House in Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
House for sale in a quiet residential village of Karachevshchyna of Kopyl district, 79 km fr…
$5,000
Properties features in Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
