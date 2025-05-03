Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottage in Hrodna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 585 m²
In a unique place on the first coastline of the Neman, but at the same timethe center of Gro…
$390,000
Cottage in Byarozawka, Belarus
Cottage
Byarozawka, Belarus
Area 184 m²
For sale good spacious house near the forest and the river Neman. The house was built for th…
$145,000
Cottage in Lida, Belarus
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
Area 311 m²
On sale a modern, stylish cottage in a prestigious area, with a plot of 10 acres. The cottag…
$145,000
