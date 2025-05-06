Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel Region
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Homyel Region, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Rahachow, Belarus
Cottage
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Exclusive cottage in the heart of the city! Your personal five-star oasis in the city center…
$275,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Homyel Region, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go