Cottages for sale in Homyel Region, Belarus

6 properties total found
Cottage in Homyel, Belarus
Homyel, Belarus
Area 150 m²
We present to your attention a spacious one-storey residential house, made on an individual …
$165,000
Cottage in Rahachow, Belarus
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Exclusive cottage in the heart of the city! Your personal five-star oasis in the city center…
$275,000
Cottage in Belabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Belabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Agrostead - 50 km from Gomel, the direction of Rechitsa in the village of Girov. (near the v…
$99,900
Cottage in Conki, Belarus
Conki, Belarus
Area 186 m²
A large house for sale at a sweet price in an elite quarter of individual residential develo…
$53,590
Cottage in Homyel, Belarus
Homyel, Belarus
Area 159 m²
For sale 3-level comfortable cottage in a residential area with developed infrastructure. 10…
$118,000
Cottage in Seuruki, Belarus
Seuruki, Belarus
Area 141 m²
We present to your attention a beautiful, environmentally friendly house from a log house, b…
$93,000
