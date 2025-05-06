Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Homyel Region, Belarus

сommercial property
17
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant 174 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Restaurant 174 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale is a premise on the 1st floor with an area of ​​174 m2 in Gomel, Ilyicha Street 57!…
$125,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 174 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Restaurant 174 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale is a premise on the 1st floor with an area of ​​174 m2 in Gomel, Ilyicha Street 57!…
$125,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go