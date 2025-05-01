Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Golacki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Matarova, Belarus
House
Matarova, Belarus
Area 105 m²
$42,000
House in Holatsk, Belarus
House
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Ready for living house, bright and spacious, in ag. Golotsk. It was built in 2021.A neat mod…
$89,800
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
$24,900
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Niva 1", Pukhovichi direction, 27 km. from MKAD.The house is wooden,…
$18,900
House in Holatsk, Belarus
House
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale a residential house with a land plot in the agro-town of Golotsk, Pukhovichi distri…
$45,000
Cottage in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
Buy your house at the price of a one-room apartment in Minsk!Spacious new house for sale wit…
$59,900
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A small cozy brick house born in 1997 on the banks of the Svisloch River, 18 km. from Minsk …
$42,500
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale is an excellent cottage 28 km from Minsk, Pukhovichi district, in the Svisloch-gard…
$37,000
Properties features in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus

