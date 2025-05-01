Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Golacki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 263 m²
House for sale 20 minutes from Moscowe. Masters On the site there is a separate building: a …
$220,000
House in Matarova, Belarus
House
Matarova, Belarus
Area 105 m²
$42,000
Cottage in Holatsk, Belarus
Cottage
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 168 m²
$200,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Niva 1", Pukhovichi direction, 27 km. from MKAD.The house is wooden,…
$18,900
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A small cozy brick house born in 1997 on the banks of the Svisloch River, 18 km. from Minsk …
$42,500
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
$19,000
Properties features in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
