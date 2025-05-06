Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Garanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Cackava, Belarus
Cottage
Cackava, Belarus
Area 283 m²
Elite cottage near the river Bird in ag. Chachkovo! Acquisition of the object is possible wi…
$269,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go