  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Fanipalski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Contract number with agency 1052/1 from 2024-07-24
$45,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
The house is built of GSK blocks, PVC windows, slate roof. On the first floor there is a kit…
$15,900
Cottage in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
$185,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 305 m²
For sale a four-level house 10 minutes from Minsk! There is a cottage in the village of Vits…
$130,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
The house 104 sq.m. wood is covered with brick, PVC windows, roof slate. On the ground floor…
$29,000
