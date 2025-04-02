Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet
  Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room house in Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
$54,500
Properties features in Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
