Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyatlava District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Dzyatlava District, Belarus

Dziatlava
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Vienzaviec, Belarus
House
Vienzaviec, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A solid village house for sale in ag. Venzovets, Grodno region, Dyatlovsky district. Resort …
$6,200
Leave a request
House in Krucilavicy, Belarus
House
Krucilavicy, Belarus
Area 82 m²
The house is sold in Ag. Krutilovichi, 34, Strekaya St.. The total area is 82.4 sq.m., resid…
$26,900
Leave a request
House in Dziatlava, Belarus
House
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 205 m²
A bright, large house on the street is sold. Beatko 1 A, Potlovo. A house with a beautiful g…
$70,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dzyatlava District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes