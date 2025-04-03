Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dzyatlava District, Belarus

House in Krucilavicy, Belarus
House
Krucilavicy, Belarus
Area 82 m²
House for sale in ag. Krutilovichi, 34 River Street. Total area of 82.4 sq.m., residential 5…
$26,900
House in Dziatlava, Belarus
House
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 205 m²
A bright, large house on the street is sold. Beatko 1 A, Potlovo. A house with a beautiful g…
$70,000
House in Dziatlava, Belarus
House
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 97 m²
For sale a cozy brick 4-room house on Vogel Street with appliances and furniture. Land plot …
$50,000
3 room house in Dziatlava, Belarus
3 room house
Dziatlava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located on the main street near the city center. The total area of ​​the house …
$25,000
House in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale residential wooden house in 2 kilometers from Kozlov region. Good driveways, near t…
$8,900
House in Vienzaviec, Belarus
House
Vienzaviec, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A solid village house for sale in ag. Venzovets, Grodno region, Dyatlovsky district. Resort …
$6,200
