Houses for sale in Dzyatlava District, Belarus

House in Vienzaviec, Belarus
House
Vienzaviec, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A solid village house for sale in ag. Venzovets, Grodno region, Dyatlovsky district. Resort …
$6,200
3 room house in Dziatlava, Belarus
3 room house
Dziatlava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located on the main street near the city center. The total area of ​​the house …
$25,000
House in Krucilavicy, Belarus
House
Krucilavicy, Belarus
Area 82 m²
The house is sold in Ag. Krutilovichi, 34, Strekaya St.. The total area is 82.4 sq.m., resid…
$26,900
House in Dziatlava, Belarus
House
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 97 m²
A cozy brick 4-room house on Vogel Street with appliances and furniture is sold. Land plot o…
$50,000
House in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A residential wooden house is sold 2 kilometers from the Kozlov region. Good entrance tracks…
$8,900
House in Dziatlava, Belarus
House
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 205 m²
A bright, large house on the street is sold. Beatko 1 A, Potlovo. A house with a beautiful g…
$70,000
