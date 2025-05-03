Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale residential building 2018 builtThe house has two floors. Total area 214.8, Resident…
$149,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
A large, beautiful cottage in a quiet, green area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, the house has 2 entrances…
$179,900
