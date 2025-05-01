Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk District
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

сommercial property
16
warehouses
4
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 1 037 m² in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 1 037 m²
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 037 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale Property status - restaurant Address: Fanipolsky village, Krasnaya Gorka village (C…
$490,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go