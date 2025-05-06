Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzescanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
3
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 350 m²
For sale cottage in der. Alekhovka, 44 km from MKAD in the Slutsk direction. The plot of 25 …
$79,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale a cozy cottage 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Uzden district in the ST "Dub…
$13,900
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale unfinished 2-storey house with a garage in the village of Ryabinivka Uzdensky distr…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
For sale dacha in the Slutsk direction in the village "Dubrava".The house is made of wood, l…
$33,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
In a quiet corner of the Uzden district, where birds meet the dawn with their trills, and th…
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cottage with a residential house in the Uzden district in the Algorithm village, …
$11,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
