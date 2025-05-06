Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzescanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
3
House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Cottage in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 350 m²
For sale cottage in der. Alekhovka, 44 km from MKAD in the Slutsk direction. The plot of 25 …
$79,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
I'll sell the house in "Clean Krinitsa". I will sell a luxury cottage near the forest, 40 ki…
$59,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Dzescanka, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Dzescanka, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
It is offered for sale a cozy two -story house located in the picturesque corner of Belarus,…
$122,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanka, Belarus
House
Dzescanka, Belarus
Area 206 m²
We offer for sale a cozy two-storey house located in a picturesque corner of Belarus, in the…
$122,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale a cozy cottage 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Uzden district in the ST "Dub…
$13,900
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Spacious garden house 86.6 sq.m. with a land plot of 6 acres in ST "Veras-Caliber", Slutsk d…
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale unfinished 2-storey house with a garage in the village of Ryabinivka Uzdensky distr…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a plot with a house and a bath is located in a picturesque place of the garden asso…
$26,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
For sale dacha in the Slutsk direction in the village "Dubrava".The house is made of wood, l…
$33,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go