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Pool Cottages for sale in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 291 m²
Spacious cottage for sale in the picturesque village of Malinovka, 35 kilometers from Minsk …
$130,000
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