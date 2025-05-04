Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzarzynski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage in Dziahilna, Belarus
Cottage
Dziahilna, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Elite cottage, on the shore of the reservoir 500 m from Dzerzhinsk ❤️Fully ready for living …
$169,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
