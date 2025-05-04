Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
For sale a modern cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious cottage village "Perk…
$117,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Address: ST "Buda", Veselaya str., 68. Partnership with the possibility of year-round reside…
$39,900
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Buy a plot with a house, a bath near the forest in d. Pouse ❤️A single-level house, a bath w…
$39,900
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
For sale a modern house for year-round living Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, ST "Bird" …
$89,990
