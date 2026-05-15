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Residential properties with garage for sale in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
houses
6
2 properties total found
House in Piersamajski, Belarus
House
Piersamajski, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Are you looking for a quiet place near the city? This house is an ideal option for a comfort…
$19,900
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in Dubrounia, Belarus
Dubrounia, Belarus
Area 115 m²
In the immediate vicinity of the city, a half house (4-room apartment) with a total area of …
$27,000
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Properties features in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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