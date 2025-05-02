Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus

15 properties total found
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale log two-level house in ST "Border" for year-round living.The house is located 18 km…
$145,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
A cozy cottage from the log house in the CT EastokTotal area of construction 65.6 sq.mTwo li…
$25,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Urgent!!In one of the most beautiful places in Belarus, in the agro-town of Petrovichy, a ho…
$25,000
House in Zarecca, Belarus
House
Zarecca, Belarus
Area 77 m²
A great place to live and invest. Near seven hundred meters Petrovich Reservoir with a cozy …
$28,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Spacious two-storey house for sale 24 km from Minsk in d.d. Illuminated with a plot of 11 ac…
$146,500
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Link to the TikTok review Spacious two-storey house in 2008 with a total area of 187.4 m2. L…
$98,500
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in ST "Alesya", Mogilev direction, 21 km from MKAD.The total area of t…
$55,000
Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 142 m²
For sale cottage 2023 built in the village of Slobodka 32 km from MKAD (Pukhovichi direction…
$77,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
A dacha is for sale in C.T. Taxi Driver.Direction Mogilev -17 km from MKAD.Brick three-level…
$75,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
For sale Dacha - a two-storey house shield and lined with brick, with a large terrace of 17 …
$16,500
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 121 m²
We will sell a strong house 33 km from Moscow Ring Road, Drachkovo with convenient transport…
$44,900
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Good afternoon! Everyone who saw this announcement is given a unique opportunity to purchase…
$79,500
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Do you want to spend more time outdoors or do you need a quiet and peaceful place to live an…
$49,500
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
A unique house with a bath complex in the picturesque village of Lozovy Kust is for sale.A l…
$100,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale an excellent 2-level house in ST "Roadnik".On the first floor there is a kitchen wi…
$38,000
Properties features in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus

