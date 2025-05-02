Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale log two-level house in ST "Border" for year-round living.The house is located 18 km…
$145,000
Townhouse in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 518 m²
Spacious and bright townhouse with magnificent views. It is sold as a whole (1034.7 sq. m.),…
$170,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Located 15 minutes walking distance from the Sokol microdistrict, which has good transport l…
$31,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Brick cottage near Minsk! ❤️ Spacious brick country house in ST "Avtotransportnik-2002", loc…
$13,900
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Link to the TikTok review Spacious two-storey house in 2008 with a total area of 187.4 m2. L…
$98,500
Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 142 m²
For sale cottage 2023 built in the village of Slobodka 32 km from MKAD (Pukhovichi direction…
$77,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
A dacha is for sale in C.T. Taxi Driver.Direction Mogilev -17 km from MKAD.Brick three-level…
$75,000
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 121 m²
We will sell a strong house 33 km from Moscow Ring Road, Drachkovo with convenient transport…
$44,900
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Do you want to spend more time outdoors or do you need a quiet and peaceful place to live an…
$49,500
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Two-level house 10 * 10 m2 of gas silicate block (400 mm) on a flat well-kept plot 6 acresGa…
$37,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale an excellent 2-level house in ST "Roadnik".On the first floor there is a kitchen wi…
$38,000
