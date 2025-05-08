Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Curleuski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 389 m²
Spacious house built in 2008 for your friendly family in the picturesque suburb of Molodechn…
$219,000
House in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
House under finishing 4 km from Molodechno ❤️ Modern cozy and warm one-storey house is a rea…
$34,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 152 m²
House with gas heating and bath in the village of Vytropovshchyna! ❤️ Excellent house fully …
$59,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Properties features in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus

