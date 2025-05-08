Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottage in Curli, Belarus
Cottage
Curli, Belarus
Area 207 m²
Two-storey cottage with excellent location! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the suburb of Molodechno, it …
$106,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 389 m²
Spacious house built in 2008 for your friendly family in the picturesque suburb of Molodechn…
$219,000
House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 152 m²
House with gas heating and bath in the village of Vytropovshchyna! ❤️ Excellent house fully …
$59,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
